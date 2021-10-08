UK Parliament Week is an annual event taking place from November 1 to 7, that engages people from across the country with their UK Parliament, exploring what it means to them and empowering them to get involved.

This year the focus is how small actions can lead to big changes, encouraging participants to get informed, take action and make an impact on issues they care about.

Brendan Clarke-Smith, Bassetlaw MP invites you to UK Parliament Week 2021.

Community groups, local organisations and schools in hundreds of constituencies across the UK have already signed up to be part of the conversation.

MP Brendan Clarke-Smith said it is a great opportunity to examine what issues are important to you and how you can work with Parliament to bring about change.

Mr Clarke-Smith said: “As the MP for Bassetlaw I encourage people in my constituency to get involved with UK Parliament Week 2021.

“Active public participation is vital in a thriving democracy and we all have our part to play.

“I look forward to seeing how organisations and local groups in Bassetlaw join in, especially the next generation of voters in our schools.”

Last year, almost one million people took part in UK Parliament Week, despite the challenging circumstances caused by Covid-19. Activities were held in every nation and region of the UK, as well as countries all over the world.

Amy Baxter, Head of Education and Engagement at UK Parliament, said: “Every year we are

delighted to see so many people take part in UK Parliament Week.

“It’s a great opportunity to get informed, take action and make an impact in Bassetlaw and beyond.

“Change starts with you and UK Parliament Week is a great way to learn how you can make a difference.”

Those who sign up for UK Parliament Week will be sent a free kit packed with resources, including a booklet, a ballot box, stickers, and a packet of ‘sow the seeds of democracy’ chilli seeds.

There are tailored kits available for youth groups, primary and secondary schools, and each nation of the UK.