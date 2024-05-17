Two Worksop councillors resign from Bassetlaw Labour to become independents

By Phoebe Cox
Published 16th May 2024, 15:53 BST
Updated 17th May 2024, 10:12 BST
Two Labour Councillors resigned from the Labour Group on Bassetlaw Council this week and are now independent – with one being Coun Debbie Merryweather of Worksop East.

Councillor Deborah J Merryweather of Worksop East and Councillor Gillian Freeman of Langold were formerly members of Bassetlaw Labour Group.

Coun Merryweather was appointed office in 2019 and served as chairman of the council for 2023-2024.

Coun Freeman was also elected in 2019 and served as vice-chairman of the same year.

Coun Debbie Merryweather. Photo: Eric Gregory
Coun Debbie Merryweather. Photo: Eric Gregory

Coun Merryweather is one of the councillors in Worksop East.

However, it has since emerged that both councillors are now listed as independent councillors on Bassetlaw Council’s website, available to view at bassetlaw.moderngov.co.uk/mgMemberIndex.aspx?bcr=1

Bassetlaw Labour Group has been approached for a comment about the resignations.

