Two Worksop councillors resign from Bassetlaw Labour to become independents

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two Labour Councillors resigned from the Labour Group on Bassetlaw Council this week and are now independent – with one being Coun Debbie Merryweather of Worksop East.

Councillor Deborah J Merryweather of Worksop East and Councillor Gillian Freeman of Langold were formerly members of Bassetlaw Labour Group.

Coun Merryweather was appointed office in 2019 and served as chairman of the council for 2023-2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coun Freeman was also elected in 2019 and served as vice-chairman of the same year.

Coun Debbie Merryweather. Photo: Eric Gregory

Coun Merryweather is one of the councillors in Worksop East.

However, it has since emerged that both councillors are now listed as independent councillors on Bassetlaw Council’s website, available to view at bassetlaw.moderngov.co.uk/mgMemberIndex.aspx?bcr=1