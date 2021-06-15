Travellers at Worksop's Farr Park issued with eviction notice over illegal encampment

The group first arrived at Farr Park on May 10, and were the subject of a court order made by Bassetlaw District Council in order to remove the travellers.

The aftermath of the illegal encampment at the site, which is owned by BDC, saw litter and tyre marks left behind.

Residents living nearby also accused the group of intimidating behaviour.

It's the second time in a month that travellers have gained access to Farr Park in Worksop.

But over the weekend (Saturday, June 12) a number of vehicles and caravans have again gained access to the park.

Bassetlaw District Council bosses said the new encampment is ‘unathorised and constitutes an act of trespass’.

Councillor Julie Leigh, cabinet member for neighbourhoods said: “We understand this situation is frustrating for residents, especially given recent works to secure the site.

“There is a set legal route that the Council now has to follow in order to regain possession of the land.

"We completed all of the legal processes and tasks on Monday, June 14 and served notice on those occupying the land, which is the first step in regaining possession.

“Papers are ready to lodge with court today, Tuesday, June 18, if the notice is not complied with.

“Once we have regained possession of the site, we will be looking at further options to secure access to Farr Park and will be holding a socially distanced meeting for residents and businesses to share their concerns.

“I want to reassure people that we are moving as quickly as the law allows in relation to regaining possession of Farr Park.”