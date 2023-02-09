Threat of fire strikes postponed as Government puts new pay offer to unions

The new offer is for 7 per cent backdated to July 2022, and then 5 per cent from July 1 this year.

This has now been put to a ballot of members, and the union has postponed the announcement of strike dates as a result.

FBU members originally voted 88 per cent in favour of industrial action last month.

Strike action by firefighters has been avoided for now

Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service says it had plans to continue an “effective service” in the event firefighters did go on strike.

The union also confirmed fire crews would leave picket lines and return to work in the event of major incidents.

But with this latest pay offer now being put to members, union bosses and employers will be hoping strike action can be avoided.

Matt Wrack, FBU general secretary, speaking to Sky News said: “We have achieved this increase because of the massive vote in favour of strike action by firefighters and control staff across the country, which made clear the strength of feeling among firefighters about cuts to their wages.”

Mark Stilwell, FBU East Midlands regional chair, said: “We’re very pleased that the employers have moved on the position, it’s a very good step forward for our members.

"We will wait to see what the implications are as the details are finalised but anything that prevents the promise of industrial action is a positive thing.

"Firefighters don’t want to go on strike, just as the members of all the other trade unions don’t want to either, so if there is an offer that can resolve the dispute in a fair and reasonable way that will avoid industrial action, then we will put that to the membership.

"This has set the stage now and hopefully it can all move forward.”