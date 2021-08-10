Thousands of people in Nottinghamshire suffered domestic abuse during pandemic

The figure comes as Nottinghamshire County Council is given £1.54m from the Ministry of Housing Communities and Local Government to support survivors.

Between April 2020 to the end of December 2020 Nottinghamshire domestic abuse services supported more than 1,900 survivors, 99 per cent of these were women.

The county council reported in 2019 that 20,464 people in Notts experienced domestic abuse in the previous 12 months.

Thousands of people experienced domestic abuse in Nottinghamshire, a council meeting has heard.

Councillors at the adult social care and public health committee approved a three-year commissioning plan put forward by Notts County Council on July 26.

Councillor Scott Carlton, chairman of the meeting, said: “This funding will be used to improve the support available to survivors of domestic abuse, and their children to place them in safe accommodation.”

Senior public health and commissioning manager, Rebecca Atchinson, said: “The services have seen an unprecedented number of survivors accessing their support.

“They’ve also heard of some quite traumatic issues which have been happening in some people’s homes.

“We are aware that those services are challenged at the moment. They are working very hard to ensure that those services continue to meet the demand going forwards.

“I cannot assure you to say that services will be able to meet demand if it continues to rise at the rate it has been rising.”