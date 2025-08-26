Successful yoga studio in Retford seeks belated permission -- Bassetlaw plans

A successful yoga studio is hoping for a sympathetic favour from Bassetlaw District Council after operating without planning permission for about two years.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yoga Barn Retford sits in a courtyard within the grounds of West Retford Hall, a grade II listed property that dates back to 1699, off Rectory Road in the town.

The studio was created by converting a disused garage and storage building that was once owned by the council and used by its parks department to store groundskeeping equipment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to planning papers, work was started in January 2023 and completed seven months later, on the striking transformation – but without official consent.

Yoga Barn Retford, a successful yoga studio that sits in a courtyard within the grounds of historic West Retford Hall.

Since then, Yoga Barn Retford has proved extremely popular, offering a range of classes under a team of professional instructors, headed by Nicola Hudson, who has been a health professional for more than 25 years.

However, Nicola and husband John Hudson, of Rose Ghyll Cottage, Rectory Road, have now submitted a retrospective planning application "seeking to regularise” and rubberstamp the conversion work.

"The application seeks approval for the building’s current use as a yoga centre, with structured class bookings managed online,” reads a planning statement by the Hudsons’ agent, Taylor Loom Consultants Ltd, of Retford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The site represents a historically and architecturally significant location within Retford, forming part of a wider group of listed buildings.

The yoga studio was opened after the striking conversion of a disused garage and store building once owned by Bassetlaw Council itself.

"The conversion brings a disused building back into sustainable, active use, helping to maintain the site’s heritage character.”

The council’s planning officers are currently considering the application and hope to make a decision or recommendation by their deadline date of Thursday, October 9.

Other planning applications received by Bassetlaw Council include these:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

10 and 10A Market Place, Retford (grade II listed building) – proposed alterations to shop front, including two fascia signs and one hanging sign, and also internal alterations.

The Barn, Manor Farm, Town Street, Lound – fell conifer tree and remove stump.

Lodge Farm House, Mansfield Road, Worksop – etection of one-storey and two-storey side and rear extensions, erection of two-storey front extension/porch and erection of domestic outbuilding.

The Dove Cote, Loundfield Farm, Mattersey Road, Lound – demolition of existing garage, construction of two-storey side extension and two terraces, and erection of detached pool room, home office, basement and swimming pool, plus landscaping and driveway improvements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rose Cottage, Leverton Road, Sturton le Steeple – change of use from agricultural land to residential garden.

The Old Vicarage, Great North Road, Ranskill – change of use from garden store to Airbnb holiday home.

Land at rear of 25 and 30 Peel Avenue, Retford – ecological enhancements.

St Barnabas Church, Great North Road, Ranskill – installation of lockable, galvanised-steel enclosure to existing oil tank.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Victoria Retail Park, Memorial Avenue, Worksop – electric vehicle charging bays and associated works.

14 Mill Lane, Rockley – two-storey extension at rear and timber open canopy porch at front.

Bramble Barn, High Street, East Markham – erection of single-storey side extension.

Middlewood, Ley Springs Road, Misson – demolition of existing dwelling and garage, construction of two-storey replacement dwelling with accommodation in roof, single-storey garage, amended site entrances, new gates and pillars, and associated site works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

THE details of many planning applications can be found in public notices advertised by local and regional newspapers. To catch up on all the latest public notices, go to https://publicnoticeportal.uk/