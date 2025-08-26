Sprawling house in Retford could be turned into children's care home -- Bassetlaw plans

A sprawling six-bedroom house in Retford could soon be converted into a care home for three children in need of loving support.

The company, which already runs a similar home at Chestnut House in the Bassetlaw village of Cottam, says the vulnerable youngsters would be cared for by a manager and three carers, two of whom would stay overnight.

As its agent for the scheme, Kids Inc has hired Adrian Rose, of the Halifax-based firm, Rose Consulting, which has compiled a planning statement to accompany the application and reassure potentially worried neighbours.

The six-bedroom, detached house on Tiln Lane, Retford that could soon be converted into a children's care home. (PHOTO BY: Google Maps)

The statement says: “The home would be registered with Ofsted, and the children would undergo a stringent impact risk assessment to ensure they integrated with the local community.

"Professional carers, trained in managing emotional and behavioural needs, would provide 24-hour care and support.

"These measures would minimise the likelihood of any disturbance to neighbours.”

Rose stresses there would be no external alterations to the property, and that it would not serve as “a halfway house or emergency housing”.

"The children would live at the property long term and, hopefully, for many years,” the statement adds.

Rose also explains that the house would operate in a very similar way to a traditional family home.

Comings and goings “would not be materially different from a typical residential household”, with the children attending a mainstream school or a special school, or receiving online tutoring.

The statement goes on: “The children’s home model is to create a warm and nurturing family-style environment.

“The purpose is to support the children in building their confidence, help them develop life-skills and prepare them for adult life outside of care provision.

"This type of support has been found to be most effective in helping these children lead normal lives and avoid problems in later life.

"Without such homes, these children often end up in adult institutions, suffering from long-term health and mental problems.”

To further ward off the fears of neighbours, Kids Inc is promising to “engage through an information session prior to opening”.

A point of contact would also be provided “for local residents to raise any concerns directly with the management of the home”.

“The applicant recognises the importance of integrating the proposed children’s home into the local community,” the statement says.

The council’s planning officers are now considering the scheme and have set a deadline date of Monday, September 29 for a decision or recommendation. Interested residents can post their comments on the council website.

Other planning applications received by Bassetlaw Council include these:

Sewage Works, Hallcroft Road, Retford – install new kiosk to house motor control centre equipment.

Wigthorpe Hall, Wigthorpe Lane, Carlton in Lindrick – fell one beech tree.

3 Field Close, Worksop – demolition of garage and erection of single-storey side extension.

The Nook, Top Street, North Wheatley – demolition of existing garage and erection of replacement garage.

6 Maltkiln Row, Creswell Road, Cuckney – fell three trees.

THE details of many planning applications can be found in public notices advertised by local and regional newspapers. To catch up on all the latest public notices, go to https://publicnoticeportal.uk/