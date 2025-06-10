Bullied youngsters who need an alternative form of education could benefit from a small, new school proposed for a village near Clumber Park.

The historic Holly Lodge, often referred to as Duncanwood Lodge, on Ollerton Road in Carburton, has been a bed-and-breakfast guest house and a residential children’s home in the past.

But now Bassetlaw District Council has received a planning application to convert the former Welbeck Estate lodge and an annexe building into a school for 28 pupils with special educational needs.

The application has been made by Keys Education Ltd, part of the Keys Group, which operates many specialist services across the country offering education and support for youngsters.

This Carburton school would be for vulnerable children who are not suited to mainstream education, says a planning statement prepared by Keys’ agent, Emery Planning, based in Macclesfield, Cheshire.

"Many children suffer from emotional and behavioural difficulties,” says the statement. “Some are school-phobic and have a history of non-attendance, often as a result of their vulnerability.

"In some cases, this has resulted in them being bullied while in mainstream schools, as well as becoming withdrawn and non-responsive.

"The teachers working at the proposed school are specialists with experience of addressing the children’s difficulties.

"The school would provide an appropriate environment for these pupils who need a smaller, more structured educational placement to develop their true potential.”

The rural location, with no residential properties nearby, was considered ideal.

If given the go-ahead, the plan would return education to the annexe building, which housed Freyburg School for 12 young people until it closed in 2021.

The children’s home in the main building, which was built in the mid-19th century and is listed, shut down recently.

The new school would have 16 teachers, as well as a head, two assistants and a maintenance officer. It would operate during normal term times and from 9 am to 3 pm, Mondays to Fridays.

Emery’s statement says it would “meet an increasing demand for specialist education for young people”, as well as “conserving and enhancing a locally listed building”.

It would also "improve the health and wellbeing of young people with special educational needs”.

The council’s planning officers are currently considering the scheme and have set a deadline date of Wednesday, July 9 for a decision or recommendation.