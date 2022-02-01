Social media campaign #lovebassetlaw aims to promote positive messages about Bassetlaw businesses

Throughout February residents and visitors are being encouraged to share their positive messages and the great experiences they have received at a business, event or venue on social media.

Businesses and organisations can also let people know about the great things they are doing across the district.

This could be offers, events and places to visit during February such as a place to go for a Valentine’s day meal; a family friendly event during half-term or simply a business shouting about a special offer for customers to enjoy.

Residents, visitors and businesses are being urged to take part in the #lovebassetlaw campaign.

The Love Bassetlaw initiative has been set up by Bassetlaw District Council supported by the Worksop and Retford Business Forums with funding received from the Government’s Welcome Back Fund

The council’s cabinet member for regeneration, councillor Jo White, said: “There is so much to love about our towns, villages, independent businesses and markets and we want to hear from everyone what they especially love about where we live.

“Residents, visitors, businesses and organisations are the beating hearts of our high streets, so we want you to share your stories, your images, your offers and your experiences and help to spread the love throughout the month of February.

“I encourage everyone to get involved and shout about why there’s so much to love about Bassetlaw to keep people shopping locally, socialising locally and spending locally in February and beyond.”

Visitors and businesses can share their messages and plans on social media by using the hastag #lovebassetlaw or by tagging @BassetawDC into the post so it can be shared.

People can also email their offer, event details and an image to [email protected] with Love Bassetlaw as the subject line.

The council will be posting messages every day throughout February with a weekly roundup of places to visit, offers to take up and events that are happening every Friday.

Residents or visitors can be in with a chance of winning a prize if they nominate a business and explain why it has “won their heart” by visiting www.bassetlaw.gov.uk/lovebassetlaw and completing the form.