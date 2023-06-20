Six Nottinghamshire MPs did not vote in 'Partygate' report findings into former Prime Minister Boris Johnson
The six – all Conservatives – either abstained or did not take part in the debate prior to the vote.
The six in question were Mark Spencer (Sherwood), Coun Ben Bradley (Mansfield), Darren Henry (Broxtowe), Brendan Clarke-Smith (Bassetlaw) and Lee Anderson (Ashfield), as well as Alexander Stafford (Rother Valley).
Fellow Conservative MP Mark Fletcher (Bolsover) did back the report’s findings, as did Bulwell MP Alex Norris (Lab).
The report said Mr Johnson deliberately misled MPs over lockdown parties at Downing Street.
The cross-party committee's report had found Mr Johnson committed repeated offences when he said Covid rules had been followed at No 10 at all times.
However, several allies of Mr Johnson questioned the impartiality of the committee and said they would vote against or abstain.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was one of the MPs who did not attend the debate and therefore did not vote.
The report recommended Mr Johnson be suspended from the Commons for 90 days if it was backed by MPs.
However, this is now immaterial as Mr Johnson had already resigned as an MP with immediate effect prior to the report being published and MPs voting to back its findings.
In total, 118 Conservative MPs backed the report, along with 172 Labour MPs, while the Nottinghamshire six were among 286 MPs from all parties – including the Speaker and Deputy Speakers – who did not vote.