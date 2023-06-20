News you can trust since 1895
Six Nottinghamshire MPs among those who did not vote on 'Partygate' report findings into former Prime Minister Boris Johnson

Six Nottinghamshire area MPs did not take part in the vote on whether to back the ‘Partygate’ report findings against former Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
By John Smith
Published 20th Jun 2023, 11:02 BST- 2 min read
Updated 20th Jun 2023, 13:08 BST

The six – all Conservatives – either abstained or did not take part in the debate prior to the vote and were among 286 MPs from all parties – including the Speaker and Deputy Speakers – who did not vote.

The six in question were Mark Spencer (Sherwood), Coun Ben Bradley (Mansfield), Darren Henry (Broxtowe), Brendan Clarke-Smith (Bassetlaw) and Lee Anderson (Ashfield), as well as Alexander Stafford (Rother Valley).

Fellow Conservative MP Mark Fletcher (Bolsover) did back the report’s findings, as did Bulwell MP Alex Norris (Lab).

Six Nottinghamshire MPs did not vote on the 'Partygate' report, clockwise from top left: Ben Bradley, Lee Anderson, Mark Spencer, Darren Henry, Brendan Clarke-Smith, Alexander StaffordSix Nottinghamshire MPs did not vote on the 'Partygate' report, clockwise from top left: Ben Bradley, Lee Anderson, Mark Spencer, Darren Henry, Brendan Clarke-Smith, Alexander Stafford
Mr Bradley said: “As I've explained already on my Facebook page, I am currently effectively on ‘carers leave' for a couple of weeks whilst my wife recovers from a major operation.

"I trust that constituents will recognise that the health of my family is my priority in this instance.”

The report said Mr Johnson deliberately misled MPs over lockdown parties at Downing Street.

MPs voted emphatically in support of the report, by 354 to seven.

The cross-party committee's report had found Mr Johnson committed repeated offences when he said Covid rules had been followed at No 10 at all times.

However, several allies of Mr Johnson questioned the impartiality of the committee and said they would vote against or abstain.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was one of the MPs who did not attend the debate and therefore did not vote.

The report recommended Mr Johnson be suspended from the Commons for 90 days if it was backed by MPs.

However, this is now immaterial as Mr Johnson had already resigned as an MP with immediate effect prior to the report being published and MPs voting to back its findings.

In total, 118 Conservative MPs backed the report, along with 172 Labour MPs.

