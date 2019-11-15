Serving councillor bidding to become Tory MP in Bassetlaw

The Conservative parliamentary candidate for Bassetlaw has said it is an honour and privilege to be chosen.

Councillor Brendan Clarke-Smith, Newark & Sherwood District Council member for Boughton, has been selected.

Drew Smith, Bassetlaw Conservative Association chairman, said: “We have a candidate who ticks all the boxes and he will make a truly wonderful MP for Bassetlaw.”

Coun Clarke-Smith, aged 39, was formerly the headteacher of an international school, while his wife Andra is a doctor at Worksop’s Bassetlaw Hospital.

A party spokesman said: “Brendan campaigned to leave the EU in the 2016 EU referendum and was a member of the successful Bassetlaw Vote Leave campaign which secured a 67.8 per cent leave vote. Brendan contested the EU elections in 2014 and 2019 in the East Midlands region.

In May he was elected district councillor for Boughton & Walesby, overturning a huge Labour majority in the former mining area and becoming the first Conservative to represent it. He now wants to do the same in Bassetlaw by becoming our MP.

“Brendan is keen to ensure all residents have a NHS to be proud of. He wants Bassetlaw Hospital to become a beacon of excellence.”