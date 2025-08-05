School bungalow project and care home extension -- all the latest Bassetlaw plans

A bungalow that was the base for a Worksop school’s caretaker for many years could soon be converted into a children’s home.

Nottinghamshire County Council has received a planning application to turn the property, near Outwood Academy Valley, into supported living accommodation “for one dependent young person”, aged between five and 18.

Behind the scheme is Homes2Inspire, one of the UK’s leading providers of children’s homes that currently looks after more than 150 youngsters in more than 50 properties.

Built in 1970, the detached bungalow, known as Sapphire House, on Baulk Lane, has three bedrooms, as well as a lounge, kitchen and conservatory, plus gardens at the side and rear.

Sapphire House on Baulk Lane, Worksop, which used to be the bungalow home of the caretaker at Outwood Academy Valley. (PHOTO BY: Google Maps)

The child would be someone who, for whatever reason, does not have parents or family to look after them. Round-the-clock care would be provided by two adults, acting as foster parents and working on a shift basis.

Bassetlaw District Council’s planning officers were asked by the county council to consider the conversion and have written back to say they have no objections.

Meanwhile, a care home that is already up and running in Retford is the subject of another planning application, seeking to convert an existing double garage into a bedsit.

Orchard End, on Welham Road, is a six-bedroom, detached home that supports residents with mental health issues and conditions such as autism and learning disabilities.

Orchard End, a modern, six-bedroom care home on Welham Road, Retford. (PHOTO BY: Creative Care (East Midlands) |Ltd)

It is run by Creative Care (East Midlands) Ltd, which wants to create a seventh bedroom that would allow the resident “an element of independence”, away from the main property, where 24/7 staffed care is provided.

The company says the new flat would help to meet the growing demand across the county for services for people with learning disabilities.

Other planning applications received by Bassetlaw Council in recent days include these:

Springvale Farm, Springvale Road, Bevercotes – extension to agricultural building and new agricultural building.

Woodlands, Ordsall Park Road, Retford – felling of two trees protected by preservation order.

Land to west of Manor House Farm, Old London Road, West Drayton – agricultural building for storage of machinery and fodder.

Weetwood, London Road, Retford – work to trees within conservation area.

Stonelake, Chainbridge Lane, Lound – single-storey rear extension.

Windrush, 36 Main Street, Hayton – erection of two dwellings with new access, landscaping and parking.

Riverside Cottage, London Road, Retford – work to trees within conservation area.

431, 433 and 435 Gateford Road, Worksop – construct dropped kerb, regrade public footpath, remove boundary wall and privet hedges, and create porous hard-standing at front of properties.

Retford railway station, Station Road, Retford – listed building application to remove existing NatWest ATM and surround, and replace with new.

Robinia, 18 Blyth Hall, Blyth – first-floor side extension, single-storey and two-storey front extensions and minor external alterations.

Montagu House, London Road, Retford – demolition of existing, attached ancillary buildings, including boiler room, utility, coal store and garage, and erection of single-storey extension.

169 Baulk Lane, Worksop – demolish existing garage and erect new one.

Windsor Food Service Stadium, Babbage Way, Sandy Lane, Worksop – use of land for siting of container for temporary period of three years.

