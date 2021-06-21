Rotherham’s local plan to include new environmental and affordable housing clauses

If the guidelines are adopted, the information within will be taken into account when planning applications are being decided.

There are currently five supplementary planning documents, which consider affordable housing, development viability, natural environment, transport assessments, travel plans and parking standards, and safeguarding community facilities.

Rotherham.

The documents will provide guidance to applicants, helping speed up the planning process by minimising amendments or negotiations which often follow the submission of planning applications.

After the public consultation closed on September 14 2020, the council received 28 representations.

Members of the public and organisations submitted comments, one stating that the guidelines re: “vague in places”, and another adding: “should provide more detailed guidance on biodiversity net gain and embrace 10 per centbiodiversity net gain as a key principle.”

Other comments supported the promotion of active travel within the plans, and the creation of community facilities.