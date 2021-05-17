Councillor Victoria Cusworth has been appointed to head the council’s children and young people’s services, councillor David Sheppard is taking up the new portfolio of social inclusion and councillor Amy Brookes will be responsible for housing.

Councillor Sarah Allen will be proposed to become the council’s new deputy leader, and Councillor Dominic Beck will now be responsible for transport and environment.

Coun Read said: “I want to pay tribute to former cabinet members Gordon Watson and councillor Emma Hoddinott whose services to the cabinet have been a credit to the borough. After consultation I’m pleased to appoint councillors Cusworth, Shepherd and Brookes to the cabinet.

A new cabinet has been announced at Rotherham Council.

“Coun Cusworth has been a long standing champion of children’s services, supporting our improvement journey from scrutiny, and is a natural choice to fill the big shoes left by former councillor Gordon Watson.

“I am lucky enough to have a great advocate for social inclusion in coun Sheppard who I know will bring an increased focus to this important area of the council’s work, and coun Brookes has a wealth of knowledge relating to sustainable development which will support our investment in new housing.”

“The whole team is raring to start delivering on the detailed commitments we set out over the last few weeks, driving our agenda to build a better, fairer borough for all our residents.”