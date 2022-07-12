Rother Valley MP promoted to private PPS to Prime Minister Boris Johnson

Alexander Stafford is the first South Yorkshire MP to become a PPS to the Prime Minister following his appointment on July 8.

Mr Stafford will assist in the day-to-day running of the Parliamentary side of the Prime Minister’s office including attending Cabinet meetings, attending the House of Commons with the House of Commons, and assisting in the preparation of PMQs.

Mr Stafford MP said “Being asked to be the Prime Minister’s PPS is a great honour and allows me to promote Rother Valley at the very highest levels as well as to assist with the transition phase of the Government.

“To me it is important that smooth running of government continues whilst we elect a new leader, but it is also important that I take every opportunity to ensure Rother Valley’s voice is heard at the highest level.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson resigned last Thursday, after more than 50 MPs resigned within 48 hours.