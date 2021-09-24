Rother Valley MP blasts council's “hypocrisy” over Universal Credit U-turn

Rotherham’s Labour group have called for the government to rethink the removal of a £20 per week Universal Credit and Working Tax Credit uplift, which is due to be made next month.

Councillors say the move will leave 30,000 households in Rotherham £1,040 worse off every year, 16,380 of which have children.

In March 2020, the government increased Universal Credit and Working Tax Credit by £20 a week, to support households struggling during the pandemic.

Rother Valley MP Alexander Stafford.

However, the extra cash is set to be cut by ministers on October 6, in what councillors have called “cruel”.

Alexander Stafford, MP for Rother Valley, said that the council had “highlighted their hypocrisy” after raising council tax earlier this year.

“Labour run Rotherham Council, once again highlight their own hypocrisy,” said Mr Stafford.

“After all it was Labour who chose to hit hardworking people of Rother Valley this year by hiking council tax, hiking council house rent and hiking garage and parking charges in the midst of a global pandemic despite being given over £10 million more funding from the Government.