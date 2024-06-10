Reform UK candidate for Bassetlaw is father of Labour mayor Claire Ward

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Reform UK candidate for Bassetlaw has been named as the father of Labour's East Midlands Mayor Claire Ward.

Frank Ward, who served for decades as a Labour councillor before leaving the party in 2007, has been chosen to stand for Reform in Bassetlaw.

Mr Ward initially stood as an independent candidate in his local council in Hertfordshire after leaving Labour. He later joined UKIP in 2013, serving as the chair of his local party branch.

Claire Ward said: "I love my dad, but we don't always agree on politics. As the Labour Mayor of the East Midlands, I will be campaigning for Labour candidates across Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire."

Claire Ward was elected as the first East Midlands mayor earlier this month. Photo: Submitted

Ms Ward was elected as the first-ever East Midlands Mayor following the local elections in May 2023.

Below are all the candidates for Bassetlaw.

Conservative

Brendan Clarke-Smith

Green

Rachel Reeves

Liberal Democrat

Helen Tamblyn-Saville

Reform UK

Frank Ward

Labour