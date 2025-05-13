Reform announces Mick Barton as new Nottinghamshire Council leader

The new leader of Nottinghamshire Council says he is waiting to 'get round the table' with colleagues on the county's contentious issues.

Reform UK swept up council from the Conservatives with a clear majority of 40 seats in the election on May 1.

The Tories previously held the authority with 34 seats – they now sit as the main opposition with 17.

The new ruling Reform group has now announced the Coun Mick Barton will be the authority’s new leader.

Coun Mick Barton has been announced as the new leader of the Reform-led Nottinghamshire Council. Photo: Submitted

Coun Barton has more than two decades experience of sitting on Mansfield Council, having been first elected in 2003.

He spent the majority of his district career as a Mansfield Independent, formerly leading the group.

In October 2024, Coun Barton, along with two other independent district councillors, defected to Reform UK.

Now, the long-time district councillor is set to take on the biggest role in his political career as leader of the county council.

The new Reform group has already faced criticism from opposition members for remaining mostly quiet on its priorities for the county and claims non-county related issues, like immigration, were pushed by Reform UK on voters ahead of the election.

But speaking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) Coun Barton said: “I think it’s a load of nonsense coming from a party (Conservatives) that took an absolute whipping at the election.

"We’ve taken control of 10 councils nationwide, total control of four – I think that’s just sour grapes.”

The new leader said he is ‘very confident and excited’ to lead the authority and praised the ‘skill set’ of his group but says he needs to ‘get round the table’ and speak with colleagues on certain issues.

He said: “We have ex-councillors, two doctors, ex-nurses, teachers, health professionals, very successful business people.

"If I could pick my own sort of people on the council, I think I’ve got it.”

Reform UK’s leader, Nigel Farage, has been vocal about the party’s plans to cut working from home.

When asked if this will be implemented for council staff, Coun Barton said: “I’ve been leader not more than a day.

"Until I sit down with the chief executive and all staff and get a feeling for the workings and policies I can’t say.”

The previous Conservative administration spent more than £20m on the council’s new headquarters, Oak House, near Hucknall.

The previous Labour group at the authority said they would sell Oak House if elected to power at the election and retain democratic services at County Hall in West Bridgford.

When asked if this was still on the cards, Coun Barton said: “I’m not interested in what Labour or Conservatives think.”

He added that he will consult with his fellow Reform councillors on the topic.

The Labour Government’s plans for local government reorganisation could see new unitary authorities created by 2027 or 2028 to streamline services and cut costs.

All nine Nottinghamshire councils have submitted three potential options to the Government for review, which would see the county’s existing two-tiered structure split into two unitary authorities.

Speaking on potential reorganisation, Coun Barton said the new authority will ‘try to do what we think is best for residents’, including going to doorsteps to hear opinions.

Speaking to the LDRS, former Conservative council leader Coun Sam Smith – now leader of the opposition – said: “Congratulations to Coun Barton, he inherits a well-run council thanks to the Conservative administration.

"We’ve not borrowed money, never closed libraries and had record investment into roads and rural bus connectivity.

“Nottinghamshire residents and the opposition are still unsure of Reform’s local policies.

"The party sent leaflets to residents that ‘they’ll stop the boats’.

“I wonder if Coun Barton has walked round the county council and found the Home Office yet?

"They can’t stop the boats coming down the River Trent so we look forward to seeing what their local policies are.”