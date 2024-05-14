Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Labour group at Nottinghamshire Council says the only way to end Conservative control of authority is to vote Labour at next year’s elections.

And Labour leader Kate Foale described the Independent Alliance’s upcoming motion of no confidence in Coun Ben Bradley MP (Con) this week as a ‘publicity stunt’.

The no confidence motion has been introduced by Coun Jason Zadrozny (Ash Ind), leader of the Independent Alliance at County Hall, and four members, and claims the council has neglected its duties.

However, the vote will fail unless several Conservative members join with opposition groups in supporting it.

Labour leader Coun Kate Foale says the upcoming no confidence vote in council leader Ben Bradley is just a 'publicity stunt'

And while no indication has been given as to whether Labour members will support the motion, some have dismissed it as little more than a ‘red herring’ to ‘distract from the poor performance of the Independent Alliance-backed candidate in the mayoral elections’.

And Coun Foale reiterated that, whether or not the vote was successful in its own terms, it would not bring about administrative change at the council.

The only way to do that, she said, was to vote the Tories out at the next election.

She said: “Given the fantastic results for the Labour Party in Nottinghamshire with the convincing election of Claire Ward as East Midlands Mayor and Gary Godden as the Police and Crime Commissioner, our residents have voted to break free from the Conservative chaos that we have been subjected to over the last few years.”

“Ben Bradley has taken his eye off the ball in pursuit of personal career ambitions and is failing to run the council properly.

But will a different Conservative leader bring about the change Nottinghamshire needs?

"I certainly don’t think so.”

“We have seen how simply replacing one Conservative leader with another in Westminster didn’t fix anything.

"And in the case of Liz Truss who crashed the economy, there is always the risk it could make things even worse.”

“While the Conservatives are the ruling group in Nottinghamshire they will continue to let our residents down and fail to provide the services they desperately need.”