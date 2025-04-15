Rectory must spend a penny or two in powder room after flooding -- more Bassetlaw plans

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The powder room at an old rectory near Retford is at the heart of an unusual planning application received by Bassetlaw District Council.

The historic rectory at Babworth has suffered considerable water damage, causing leaks to roofs. But because it is a grade II listed building, work to put things right requires planning permission.

Therefore, an application has been submitted to repair or replace the ceiling of the powder room (small bathroom with toilet and sink) on the ground floor.

Planning papers list the applicants as Mr and Mrs Lonsdale, but details of the proposal have been compiled by John Loom, of the Retford-based company, Taylor Loom Consultants Ltd.

All Saints' Church in Babworth, which was built in the 15th century. (PHOTO BY: Neil Theasby)

Mr Loom says: “The internal ceiling is in poor condition following flooding in the powder room.

"This was due to water-ingress from a damaged pipe in the first-floor bathroom. This has resulted in the degradation and eventual collapse of the ceiling.”

In a separate application, the rectory is seeking permission for repairs to the walls and ceiling on the first floor over the main staircase, and to the second bedroom and games room on the ground floor.

According to Wikipedia, the rectory is believed to date back to the early or mid-19th century. It is one of no fewer than 21 listed buildings in the village of Babworth, most notably All Saints’ Church, which was built in the 15th century.

The council’s planning officers are now considering the plans and hope to make a decision or recommendation by Wednesday, May 21.

Other planning applications received by Bassetlaw Council in recent days include these:

The Old Vicarage, Abbey Road, Mattersey – work to trees within conservation area.

Manton Forest Farm, Windmill Lane, Worksop – agricultural building.

Quaker Cottage, Sheffield Road, Blyth – work to lime trees within conservation area.

10 Town Street, Lound – two-storey pitched roof extension at side and single-storey pitched roof extension at rear.

Bacopa Lodge, Bacopa Drive, Retford – single-storey extension at side and rear of bungalow.

McDonald’s, High Grounds Road, Rhodesia – installation of one additional electric vehicle (EV) charging station within car park.

Land next to play area at junction of Town Street and Station Road, Sutton cum Lound – two new CCTV columns.

L+S Copcutt+Son, Lawrence House, Retford Road, Worksop – remove existing signage and install new illuminated and non-illuminated Toyota brand signage.

89 Scrooby Road, Bircotes – change use of first-floor former dental practice to two-bedroom apartment.

Whitakers Unit, 2 Claylands Avenue, Worksop – erect two-storey side extension.

10 Harewood Road, Worksop – replacement of conservatory and extension with single-storey extension.

Hall Farm, Bacon Lane, West Markham – prior approval for conversion of former threshing barn to a four-bedroom detached dwelling, and conversion of former grain store into four dwellings.

Five Acres, Wallingwells Lane, Carlton in Lindrick – side extensions to replace existing side extension, and roof alterations to replace existing flat roofs with new pitched roofs.

Land at Bramley Oak Lodge, Greenside, Rampton – outline application, with some matters reserved, to erect three detached dwellings with detached garage.

Langwith Lodge nursing home, Langwith Lodge Drive, Nether Langwith – installation of a solar PV array.

Interested residents can post their comments about any of the above planning applications on the Bassetlaw District Council website.