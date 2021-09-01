£36.5million of funding still needed for flood alleviation schemes in Rotherham
“Significant funding” is needed for flood alleviation schemes in Rotherham including a major one in Laughton Common, according to a new report.
After floods devestated parts of the borough in November 2019, six priority flood alleviation projects were identified, costing an estimated £52m.
Of this, a report to Rotherham Council’s improving places select commission states that £15.5m of funding has been secured from the government, leaving £36.5m still needed.
The projects include flood defences at Eel Mires Dike at Laughton Common, Rotherham to Kilnhurst, Parkgate and Rawmarsh, Whiston Brook, a pumping station at Catcliffe and a culvert renewal programme.
The report, to be discussed at the commission’s next meeting on September 7, states: “The six priority FAS schemes are at various stages of development, with some at inception stage, some at the start of their pre-construction stage, and some with advanced phases near to being constructed, being constructed or with construction already completed.”