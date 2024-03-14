Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The money will also be used to improve the area’s educational and health services through new and improved facilities for the community to use.

Jacob Young MP (Con), levelling up minister, said: “This new levelling up partnership is massive news for Bassetlaw and will make a real difference the region.

“We are working closely with the leader of Nottinghamshire Council, and other local leaders, as part of our plans to level up the East Midlands, including by creating the East Midlands Combined Authority which will give local communities more power to shape decisions which directly affect them”

Areas like Worksop town centre will be improved with the funding. Photo: Google

The package of investment announced will transform the region and includes:

£14m to redevelop old print rooms in Worksop, a vacant retail unit in Priory Shopping centre and a derelict site in Harworth & Bircotes – this will help create a new education centre, NHS health and wellbeing centre, and community hub.

£3m for streetscaping in Retford, Worksop and Tuxford town centres, helping to improve access and tackle anti-social behaviour.

£1.5m for Worksop to renovate derelict land and create a community farm shop.

£1m to redevelop Retford Town Hall into a new community space, including a banking hub and £150,000 for investment in Manton Children’s centre for use as a family hub whose services will support local families.

£200,000 to support Bassetlaw’s preparations for the arrival of Spherical Tokamak for Energy Production (STEP), the UK’s programme to develop a prototype nuclear fusion plan, bringing new jobs to the area.

This new money builds on the significant investment already made in Bassetlaw, including nearly £18m from the levelling up fund, more than £3m from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund as well as £20m from the long-term plan for towns, while the East Midlands devolution deal is backed by another £1.14bn in investment.

Bassetlaw Council and the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities have worked closely together to identify projects most in need.

Coun James Naish (Lab), Bassetlaw Council leader, said “This investment will help to propel change and generate more life chances and opportunities for residents of all ages across Bassetlaw.

“The range of projects put forward by the Council to purposefully cover the whole of the district includes supporting improvements to the streets where people live and shop, creating new exercise and training opportunities, investing in community spaces such as banking and family hubs and promoting the employment, business and educational opportunities.

“Among the eight confirmed projects, there are schemes in Tuxford and Harworth & Bircotes as well as Retford and Worksop, all of which contributes to delivering the council’s vision for Bassetlaw as a whole to become an even better place to live, work and do business”.

Coun Ben Bradley MP (Con), Nottinghamshire Council leader, added: “This investment is great news for the Bassetlaw area to help local communities thrive, support essential services and build a stronger economy.

“Family hubs are a fantastic service which help families easily access the support they need, when they need it.