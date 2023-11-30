A Bassetlaw Council tenant helpline which costs nearly £18,000, received just 70 calls last year.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Tenant Support and Wellbeing Service is open to Bassetlaw council housing tenants facing issues including financial, legal and mental health problems.

The most common calls were from people facing work problems, health issues like anxiety and depression, or family issues such as relationship breakdowns and bereavement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It was introduced in October 2022 to relieve pressure on the council’s housing teams, but has received only 70 calls since then.

Coun James Naish, council leader, admitted uptake had been low but predicted it would increase. Photo: Other

The council paid a provider a full price of £17,849 for the service, giving an average cost of £254 per call.

It has been renewed for a further 12 months at a cost of £13,405.

The council leader admitted that there had been ‘low uptake’ during the first year, but predicted it would increase.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Figures show, the service works out at a cost of £2.05 for each of its 6539 homes.

However, only 22 individual people used it according to a report which went before the council’s cabinet on November 29.

The remaining 41 per cent were referred to specialist external support agencies.

The service is regularly promoted through council leaflets, magazines and online to increase use.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Coun James Naish (Lab), council leader, said: “The uptake has been low, but this is expected to increase as it embeds.”

The service is available 24 hours a day, every day of the year.

The report noted that council tenants were increasingly struggling with problems which were beyond the housing team’s expertise.

It is hoped the support will prevent people from losing their tenancies.