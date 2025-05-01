Polls open: Voting is underway in the Nottinghamshire Council election
Voting is underway in 65 of the 66 seats with the Mansfield North poll postponed following the sad death of one of the candidates.
Voters will be required to have voter ID when turning up to the cast their ballot, such as a passport or driving licence.
The full list of candidates standing in Bassetlaw seats is as follows:
Worksop East
Russell Dodd (Reform)
Leon Duveen (Lib Dem)
Glynn Gilfoyle (Lab)
Margaret Hamilton (Green)
Andy Tyler (Con)
Worksop North
Callum Bailey (Con)
Kevin Dale (Reform)
Steffi Harangozo (Lib Dem)
Neil Sanders (Lab)
Worksop South
Charles Adams (Lab)
Phil Ray (Lib Dem)
Nigel Turner (Con)
Kelvin Wright (Reform)
Worksop West
Bert Bingham (Reform)
Sybil Fielding (Lab)
James Purle (Con)
Simon Russell (Lib Dem)
Olive Welch (Green)
Retford East
David Bean (Green)
Jennie Coggles (Lib Dem)
Mike Introna (Con)
Andrew McCallum (Reform)
Sue Shaw (Lab)
Retford West
Piers Digby (Lab)
Mike Quigley (Con)
Daniel Saban (Reform)
Helen Tamblyn-Saville (Lib Dem)
Blyth & Harworth
Heather Finley (Green)
Hana John (Reform)
Steve Pashley (Con)
Lynne Schuller (Lab)
Peter Thompson (Lib Dem)
Misterton
Rhona Collins (Lab)
Andrew Davies (Lib Dem)
Rachel Reeves (Green)
Mike Robertson (Reform)
Tracey Taylor (Con)
Tuxford
Emma Griffin (Con)
Kristian Langrick (Lib Dem)
Warren Limber (Reform)
Denise Taylor-Roome (Green)
Ian Warton-Woods (Lab)
Ollerton
David Clark (Reform)
Peter Harris (Lib Dem)
Marcus Jones (Con)
Mike Poyzer (Green)
Mike Pringle (Lab)
