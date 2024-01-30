Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As part of a compulsory review undertaken every five years, six weeks of consultation on polling station locations has been carried out across the district.

Following feedback of the 105 polling stations currently being used, councillors backed recommended changes to sixteen locations to improve access and facilities for voters.

Stephen Brown, Head of Corporate Services at Bassetlaw District Council said: “The Council is grateful to everybody who responded to the review. We want our polling stations to be safe, convenient and accessible and I am confident the recommended changes will provide improved facilities for electors on polling day.”

In a move away from using schools where possible, Stanley Street Sports and Social club in Worksop, which was used last year for polling, will be used for future elections, similarly Markham Moor Inn, which has been used for the past two elections instead of the local school will also remain a polling place.

Among the other changes approved – the use of the Methodist Church in Harworth due to refurbishment works currently taking place at Westmorland House.

There have been no changes to the polling districts following the review.

The new polling stations will be in use for the Police and Crime Commissioner election and East Midlands Combined County Authority Mayor election taking place on Thursday 2nd May 2024.