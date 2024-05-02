Polling day: Who will get your votes to be first East Midlands mayor and Nottinghamshire's new PCC?
And on a busy day for the electorate, voters will also be choosing the county’s new police and crime commissioner.
A devolution deal was signed by the four upper tier councils of Derbyshire County Council, Nottinghamshire County Council, Derby City Council and Nottingham City Council in November 2022.
The deal guaranteed a funding stream of £1.14billion, spread over a 30-year period, alongside devolved powers around transport, housing, skills and adult education, economic development and net zero.
As part of the deal, a new East Midlands Combined County Authority has been created and it will be led by a new mayor, who will be given powers, currently held by Westminster, to invest over the long-term in priorities like transport, skills, housing and regeneration and net zero.
The six confirmed candidates are:
Frank Adlington-Stringer (Green)
Ben Bradley (Con)
Alan Graves (Reform UK)
Matt Relf (Ind)
Helen Tamblyn-Saville (Lib Dem)
Claire Ward (Lab)
As well as the mayoral election, Nottinghamshire voters will also decide who the next police and crime commissioner for the county will be.
The three candidates are:
Caroline Henry (Con)
Gary Godden (Lab)
David Watts (Lib Dem)
The polls in both elections close at 10pm.
You will need to show voter ID at polling stations in order to cast your vote.