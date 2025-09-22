Political opinion with Jake Richards MP: Dinnington Regeneration Project overcomes final hurdle

Jake Richards MP is thrilled to announce that a Compulsory Purchase Order (CPO) has been granted for the Dinnington High Street regeneration scheme. The Order, which was given the green light by the government, means Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council own all the land needed for the project.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In July, the Rother Valley MP spoke in favour of the CPO. Speaking at the inquiry, Jake said, “This regeneration project is a golden opportunity to begin to rewrite the years of decline and turn the page to becoming a more prosperous, attractive town. I am confident that the project will steer local economic growth.

“It is an opportunity to drive footfall into the heart of the town and see increased consumer spending across businesses along the high street and outdoor market.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the news of the decision, Jake said, “I am thrilled that the CPO has been granted. The project has now overcome its final hurdle and demolition work can commence on the site. This is a huge moment for the project, and I am excited to see the scheme come to life.”

Jake Richards MP

“Last year, I made sure the money for the project would be available beyond the original deadline of 2026. Thanks to this funding extension and the CPO, Dinnington will soon see this project come to life.”

The scheme will demolish burnt out and derelict buildings on Laughton Road. In its place will be 6 new commercial units, improved public space and improved access between the high street and the bus station. The outdoor market will also undergo a revamp, as well as improvements to landscaping and the public realm.

The project is funded by £11 million from the previous government’s Levelling Up Fund, along with an additional £1 million provided by Rotherham Council.