Political Opinion: Time for change - Reform UK name local candidate for Dinnington Ward RMBC council local election

Tony and Reform UK Rother Valley in Dinnington will; - Ensure RMBC spend taxpayers money wisely - Promote Dinnington and Local Businesses - Repair Roads & Potholes quicker - Insist on a permanent Police presence in Dinnington - Listen to the people and fight for local causes - Get the job done. Actions speak louder than words Vote for Tony Harrison and Reform UK on the 2nd May to make change happen and to make Dinnington great! Reform UK Rother Valley Councillors and Parliamentary candidates are not tied to any party line, they can speak freely about anything that they feel, holding Councils and Parliament to account and shouting out like never before for Rother Valley and Dinnington so Let's Make Dinnington Great. Tony says that a vote for Reform UK is a vote for change, Councillors and Politicians alike need to start listening to the people and their constituents.