Plans to extend anti-social behaviour order in Gateford area of Worksop

Bosses at Bassetlaw District Council are asking residents if they would like to keep the existing Public Spaces Protection Order for Celtic Point, Gateford and surrounding areas which was introduced in May 2015.

The Gateford PSPO was the first of its kind to be introduced in Nottinghamshire after residents complained of youths intimidating residents, shoppers and workers at Celtic Point.

Following a further consultation in February 2016 the PSPO was extended to include 160-180 Raymoth Lane, Roman Road, Sulis Gardens, Roundhouse Crescent and Samian Close.

The order could be extended for another three years around Celtic Point in Worksop.

PSPOs last for three years and the order was extended in 2018. Now the council wants to extend the order for another three years.

Councillor Julie Leigh, cabinet member for neighbourhoods said: “Bassetlaw District Council has been able to ensure that members of the public feel safe within the areas covered by the PSPO by ensuring action is taken against individuals and groups who are causing nuisance and distress to others.

“It’s important that we hear from people about whether the Gateford PSPO should be extended for another three years and we would encourage anyone to take part in the consultation and leave their views and comments.”

The order prohibits shouting, swearing or acting in a manner as to cause annoyance, harassment, alarm or distress to any person; youths aged 16 and under, who are not under effective control of a parents or someone over 18, from gathering in groups of three or more and the consuming of alcohol in a public place.

Residents can view the draft Gateford PSPO here, including a map of the Designated Area and take part in the consultation.

The consultation is open now and closes at 5pm on Friday, June 11.