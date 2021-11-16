Worksop Magistrates’ Court, in Potter Street, last heard a court case in 2014 and has remained vacant since.

It was closed as part of a nationwide programme, with Bassetlaw cases transferred to Mansfield Magistrates’ Court for hearings.

But developers are planning to bring the site back into use, converting the former court into 26 apartments.

Developers Edward Hall, left, and Arran Bailey outside the former Worksop Magistrate’s Court building.

The plans were given the green light at Bassetlaw District Council’s planning committee, subject to Section 106 agreement being completed.

Councillors followed the recommendation of council officers who had said planning permission should be granted.

Documents published ahead of the meeting stated the 26 apartments will be spread across the two existing floors of the former court.

It will see 18 one-bedroom flats and a further six two-bedroom homes created inside the building.

The apartments will be spread evenly across the two floors, while there will be a hard-surface courtyard to the rear of the building for residents’ amenities.

There are no proposals to create a car park for the residents, with Nottinghamshire County Council, the highways authority, “content with this approach”.

This is because the applicant is proposing cycle storage for the future occupiers, a proposal “welcomed” by the authority.

In its recommendations to councillors, council officers stated that bringing the building back into use will “improve the area”.

The building was sold to property developer ALB Group in February this year, with the company confirming at the time its plans to create the apartments.

The sale came as part of a wider sell-off of former courts across the country, leading to the Ministry of Justice selling about one-third of its portfolio.