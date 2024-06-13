Photos: Meet your Bassetlaw parliamentary candidates for the General Election

3 . Jo White - The Labour Party

Jo White is standing as The Labour Party parliamentary candidate. She said: "I will be a full-time MP. No second job. I will hold regular constituency surgeries... I will inform voters on a daily basis about what I do. I will work with others to get things done. My base will be in Bassetlaw, not London. I will give Bassetlaw a strong voice again." Photo: Bassetlaw Council