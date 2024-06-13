Photos: Meet your Bassetlaw parliamentary candidates for the General Election

A poll will be held on Thursday, July 4, 2024 between 7am and 10pm.
The following people stand nominated for election to the Bassetlaw constituency…
1. Worksop Town Centre
Worksop Town Centre. Photo: Brian Eyre
2. Brendan Clarke-Smith - Conservative Party
Brendan Clarke-Smith is the Conservative Party's candidate. He said: "I stood at the last general election with a clear plan for Bassetlaw, my plan included protecting the NHS, tackling crime & anti-social behaviour, improving local infrastructure, making sure Bassetlaw is fit for the future, more funding for local schools and to deliver Brexit." Photo: Brendan Clarke-Smith - Conservative Party
3. Jo White - The Labour Party
Jo White is standing as The Labour Party parliamentary candidate. She said: "I will be a full-time MP. No second job. I will hold regular constituency surgeries... I will inform voters on a daily basis about what I do. I will work with others to get things done. My base will be in Bassetlaw, not London. I will give Bassetlaw a strong voice again." Photo: Bassetlaw Council
4. Rachel Reeves - The Green Party
Rachel Reeves is an NHS accountant and mum from Retford. She said: "Bassetlaw needs more opportunities, better public transport, accessible healthcare, more care about where we build. Our country needs real change. Every Green vote sends a message that people here want a fairer society and protection for our planet." Photo: Rachel Reeves