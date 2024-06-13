Photos: Meet your Bassetlaw parliamentary candidates for the General Election

By Phoebe Cox
Published 13th Jun 2024, 09:15 BST
On July 4, UK residents will head to the polls to vote for their constituency MP – here is a list of official candidates standing for the Bassetlaw seat.

A poll will be held on Thursday, July 4, 2024 between 7am and 10pm.

The following people stand nominated for election to the Bassetlaw constituency…

Worksop Town Centre.

Worksop Town Centre. Photo: Brian Eyre

Brendan Clarke-Smith is the Conservative Party's candidate. He said: "I stood at the last general election with a clear plan for Bassetlaw, my plan included protecting the NHS, tackling crime & anti-social behaviour, improving local infrastructure, making sure Bassetlaw is fit for the future, more funding for local schools and to deliver Brexit."

2. Brendan Clarke-Smith - Conservative Party

Brendan Clarke-Smith - Conservative Party

Jo White is standing as The Labour Party parliamentary candidate. She said: "I will be a full-time MP. No second job. I will hold regular constituency surgeries... I will inform voters on a daily basis about what I do. I will work with others to get things done. My base will be in Bassetlaw, not London. I will give Bassetlaw a strong voice again."

3. Jo White - The Labour Party

Jo White - The Labour Party

Rachel Reeves is an NHS accountant and mum from Retford. She said: "Bassetlaw needs more opportunities, better public transport, accessible healthcare, more care about where we build. Our country needs real change. Every Green vote sends a message that people here want a fairer society and protection for our planet."

4. Rachel Reeves - The Green Party

Rachel Reeves - The Green Party

