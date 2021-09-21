Phone boxes in Harthill and Wales to be removed

BT announced plans in 2017 to scrap half of the UK’s 40,000 telephone boxes, due to low use.

If phoneboxes met certain criteria – such as being used to make more than 52 calls in 12 months, or is located near an accident or flooding blackspot, Rotherham Council can use their veto to save them from closure.

BT proposed to remove 18 phone boxes, but Rotherham Council used their veto to save nine of them, as many were used to make more than 52 calls.

Rotherham Council has voted to save nine phone boxes that had been earmarked for removal.

Councillor Denise Lelliott told the meeting that of “most of the nine, 52 calls were made in those phone boxes, so it does actually demonstrate a need.”

“One of the phone boxes was used to report a serious road accident, and get emergency services there,” she said.

“They’ll keep trying till they’re all gone, but while ever there’s a need we’ve got to keep them.”

Phone boxes to be removed

Woodall Lane, Harthill

School Road, Wales

Sheffield Road, Rotherham

Brecks Lane, Wickersley

Ochre Dike Walk, Rotherham

Wingfield Road, Rotherham

Goodwin Way, Rotherham

Claypit Lane, Rawmarsh