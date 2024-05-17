Petition with more than 2,500 signatures to save tips from closure formally handed in to Nottinghamshire Council
More than 2,500 residents from across Nottinghamshire have signed the petition, which was set up after the Conservative-run county council could reduce the number of tips from 12 to three.
It is estimated that the plan will save the cash-strapped council more than £1m a year.
Coun Jason Zadrozny (Ash Ind), leader of the opposition Independent Alliance at County Hall handed in the petition to the new county council chairman Coun Richard Butler (Con).
He said the people had spoken and repeated his call for the Conservatives to scrap their plans.
He said: “This was one of the biggest ever petitions ever handed in to the council.
"I would like to thank residents for signing up in such huge numbers, I am pleased that their voices have been heard loud and clear.
"A special report will now be produced by the council, addressing the concerns before their next full meeting on July 18.
"We hope that this will guarantee the future of our recycling centres.
“Residents from across Nottinghamshire have signed this crucial petition.
"Make no mistake, closing our recycling centres will be a disaster, lead to huge increases in journey times to get rid of excess waste and lead to a massive increase in fly-tipping.
"We hope the huge numbers signing our petition will send a clear message that will save the tips that so many rely on.”