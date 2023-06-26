‘Passionate’ local business owner wants to ‘put the heart back to Dinnington’

Julia Hall from Julz Boutique has long been active in the community and she is one of the founders of the “Totally Locally Dinnington” campaign which supports small and independent businesses in the area.

As a former hairdresser, she told the Local Democracy Service, you learn that you don’t talk about religion and politics – however, Julia is now standing as a Conservative candidate in the by-election in Dinnington.

She said: “I want to make a difference to the area I live in, that I’ve got a business in, that I’ve grown up in.

Julia Hall, Conservative candidate for Dinnington

“My children were born here and they stayed here in the same villages – I’m in the thick of it.”

Ms Hall, a first-time politician, added she thought change was “good” and the £12m the high street was given by the government will bring that – but she acknowledges that Dinnington is not only the high street.

She said: “For me there’s a lot we can do about the youngsters, helping and supporting them. I’ve got friends all over the town. It’s about the whole area. I really want to put the heart back to Dinnington.”

She added she didn’t want to see new developments on the green belt as she was “passionate about keeping our areas green”.

Ms Hall agreed that more housing was needed in the area and she said she would work with the town council and RMBC if elected.

She added she has always been a Tory but “one of the first things you learn as a hairdresser is you don’t talk about religion and politics…”

Ms Hall added: “But I am and if somebody were to ask me, I’d be proud to say I am.

“What I found, through talking to people, was that people would come in (my shop) and tell me about their problems."