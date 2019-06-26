Notts County Council spends thousands on new app and no one knows when it will be finished

A new app for mobile phones which will allow people to report potholes, find out school opening times and access a host of other council services is on the way.

The free app, known as MyNotts, is currently under development by the Conservative-led Nottinghamshire County Council.

The work on the app was first started in September 2017.

It is predicted to cost £90,900 this year, some of which is being spent with a private app development company.

Next year, the council expects to spend £47,000, and then £41,000 in future years to run the app.

It is hoped the spending could lead to savings in other areas. For example, the council said if take-up is good, there is potential to reduce the number of calls to its call centre.

It will be rolled out in two phases, with the first being a more basic app, and the second including personalisation, reporting functions, connections with other Notts public services and local news sites.

A council report on the issue said: “The aim of the MyNotts app is to make it easier and improve engagement and access to council information, services and wider Nottinghamshire organisations.

“In reviewing processes and considering technological and automated developments, consideration will be given to the needs and abilities of all residents to access services to ensure that any approaches developed do not disadvantage groups.”

However some frustration was voiced by councillors over how long the scheme was taking.

Councillor John Cottee represents Keyworth for the Conservatives, and said: “I just want us to get on with it. I know we are doing it but it just feels a bit slow.”

