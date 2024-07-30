Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Nottinghamshire Council’s new £18m building is on track for completion early next year despite a winter weather setback.

Located in Top Wighay, near Hucknall and Linby, construction of the council’s new offices started in January, though wet weather earlier this year slowed the project’s progress.

By moving out of the historic County Hall on the banks of the River Trent in West Bridgford, the council hopes to save around £1.5m in running costs each year.

Coun Keith Girling (Con), the cabinet member for economic development and asset management, said the project had caught up to schedule after previous weather problems with the building’s roof the latest element to be completed.

Nottinghamshire County Council's new headquarters is continuing to take shape. Photo: Submitted

He said: “It’s another phase that we’re in, in terms of completion of the building.

“At the moment everything’s on time, despite the bad weather at the beginning of the year – they’ve caught up which is brilliant.

"We’re also on budget which is another good thing that we’re monitoring very closely.”

The cladding and brickwork for the structure, called Oak House, will be started soon with the plumbing and electrical works also due to begin.

Liam Moylan, project manager at Nottinghamshire County Council's new headquarters building site. Photo: Submitted

Any potential future adverse weather should not slow progress again, managers say.

The new office is being designed, project and cost-managed by Arc Partnership and delivered through Arc’s construction partner, Morgan Sindall Construction.

A target of 86 per cent of local spend has been set for the project and associated infrastructure works, with subcontractors and tradespeople located within 20 miles of the site.

Liam Moylan, project manager, said: “By the time that the bad weather rolls round, we should be working inside of the building.

Coun Keith Girling on the roof of the new council offices. Photo: Submitted

“I’m making sure the ground workers do as much of the external infrastructure as we can while we’ve got some nice weather.”

The new location is situated more in the centre of Nottinghamshire county, and will mean a move of around 10 miles for the authority.

Coun Girling continued: “County Hall is down the south and for people in the north of the county it’s some distant place that they don’t really connect with.

“This building was going to be here anyway, with social services in here because this is the sort of area where those services are needed.

“All the decision making will be done from this place, we’re now right in the heart of Nottinghamshire and where we should be.”

The council’s new home includes several more environmentally-efficient features, including a roof full of solar panels.

A final decision has not yet been made on the future of County Hall, although it is expected to be sold by the authority.

Coun Ben Bradley (Con), council leader, welcomed the building’s progress.

He said: “Not only will it be the home of some of our front-line services and the place where all council decisions are made, it is an investment which will help bring jobs, skills and more investment into the Hucknall area.