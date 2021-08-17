And it has been a “busy” first 100 days in office for Ben Bradley.

But speaking from County Hall in West Bridgford, councillor Bradley insisted despite a “real challenge” in the first few weeks, he is getting into the flow of the new job.

He said: “I think we’re doing a good job [but] the proof will be in the pudding, I will either fall flat on my face or it will go really well.

Nottinghamshire County Council leader and Mansfield MP Ben Bradley.

“Lots of people ask how many hours you do in this job but truthfully, it’s impossible to take off one hat and pretend you’re not the other thing.

“It’s been busy and there have been weeks where you’re working 8am until 8pm, or 60 or 70 hours a week and trying to cram it all in.

“The chief executive said I sat through something like 18 hours of briefings in the first 10 days.”

The big projects he is working on so far include plans for four new schools and a huge development for 1,700 homes in Mansfield.

But critics of the MP – who has made controversial comments both online and in Parliament – have not disappeared and coun Bradley feels they will “always” be there, “particularly in a place like Mansfield”.

Coun Bradley faced further criticism last month after it was revealed that he accepted a hospitality ticket from a betting firm for the England vs Germany Euro 2020 match.

He said: “I want to achieve things and do things for our neck of the woods.

“In the short term, part of the reason I am doing this is I don’t want to be a minister. I see this as career progression.

“My kids are five and seven and I don’t want to be in London five days a week. It is really challenging.

“I resigned as a PPS [Parliamentary Private Secretary] last year on the basis that actually, I like my children and I like to go home at night and see them.

“I’ve got a young family and it is a huge priority for me.”

Next up for the MP is a trip to Spain this weekend.

He added: “I am really grateful that things are starting to lift this week, we have managed our third attempt to go on holiday. It’s about time.

“All being well I am looking forward to a break in Ibiza, hopefully.”

Kate Foale, deputy leader of the opposition at Nottinghamshire County Council, said: “I find it difficult to believe that he can do all that at once. I am very concerned about it, but time will tell.