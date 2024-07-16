Nottinghamshire councillors call for cost of living support to keep going

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Nottinghamshire Council is due to consider if it can afford to carry on any cost of living crisis support to local households after a Government fund worth more than £5m comes to an end.

The Government funding, which was distributed by the council, provided support for people whose energy, housing and food costs were rising faster than their incomes.

The crisis began in 2021 as the Russian invasion of Ukraine caused a spike in inflation and prices, combined with disruption from the Covid pandemic.

A group called the Financial Resilience Project (FRP) was set up to co-ordinate the Government support that was being given out across Nottinghamshire.

Nottinghamshire councillors have called for some cost of living support to keep going after Government funding ends. Photo: Submitted

Most funding pots have now come to an end or will do so at the end of the financial year, but councillors want to look at whether some parts, such as the Holiday Activity Fund – which provided food and activities for children eligible for free school meals during the holidays – could be maintained after its funding expires next April.

The report also recommends that the FRP is re-established if the cost of living crisis takes a turn for the worse.

The support will be discussed by the council’s overview committee on July 22.

A total of £5.6m of financial support from the Government’s Household Support Scheme is currently being distributed to 300,000 households across Nottinghamshire.

£960,000 of Nottinghamshire public health funding was also used on initiatives including expanding the benefits team and providing grants to voluntary organisations.

The council says it is limited on what it can do on its own due to the financial pressures on local authorities.

The report acknowledges, however, that many residents are still feeling the pinch.

A survey of Nottinghamshire councillors in January found that a growing numbers of their residents were struggling with household costs and more people were turning to food bank use.

Councillors also worried about low-income families who weren’t eligible to claim free school meals.

Single households, renters and older working people have also been amongst these hit hardest.

Citizens Advice, which offers free financial support, warned last year that many low-income household’s positions were ‘not sustainable’.

Half of all Nottinghamshire people didn’t have the income to cover their essential costs, even after being given support.

Free advice is available from Citizens Advice online at citizensadvicenottingham.org.uk/