Nottinghamshire Council urges new Government to commit to Ollerton road improvements

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Senior Nottinghamshire county councillors have asked the Government whether major schemes promised by the previous administration will still go ahead.

Spades were about to go in the ground for improvements to the A614-A6097 road between Ollerton and Lowdham when Louise Haigh MP (Lab), the new transport secretary, ordered a review of all promised spending.

The new Labour Government said last month that many of the Conservatives’ transport spending promises were unfunded or unviable, and it is reviewing all projects.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coun Ben Bradley (Con), council leader, has written to Ms Haigh to stress the importance of local schemes, along with cabinet members.

Nottinghamshire Council is urging the new Government to ensure major road improvement projects in the county still go ahead. Photo: Submitted

Coun Neil Clarke (Con), county council cabinet member for transport and environment, is keen to see work on the A614 corridor between Ollerton and Lowdham get the green light.

He said: “We are anxiously hoping that the Government will let us get on with the project – the workforce is waiting with shovels in hands to get on.

“It’s absolutely vital for reducing journey times and improving safety on this key road, which connects the north of the county with the A46.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Residents and businesses who use Nottinghamshire roads will see a tremendous difference if this goes ahead.”

The county council will also re-evaluate its own planned work on the junction of Mickledale Lane in Bilsthorpe which was also dependent on the Government scheme.

Council leaders have also called for the A46 Newark bypass to remain a priority with Coun Keith Girling (Con) describing a decision to continue with the project as a ‘no brainer’.

The Department of Transport has been contacted for comment.

Ms Haigh previously said: “The financial inheritance this Government has received is extremely challenging.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The previous administration has left a £22bn public spending gap this year alone – £2.9bn of which is unfunded transport commitments.

“Communities up and down the country have been given hope for new transport infrastructure, with no plans or funds to deliver them.

“I am commissioning an internal review of Department for Transport’s capital spend portfolio.

"We will bring in external expertise and move quickly to make recommendations about current and future schemes.”