No excuse for lack of respect from Brexit Party MEPs

It has been a busy few weeks back in the European Parliament, writes Rory Palamer MEP.

Some MEPs made the headlines for all the wrong reasons in my view.

Whatever your view of the European Union, the decision by some to turn their backs on young musicians at the formal opening of the Parliament was disrespectful. The EU is not alone as an international body made up of different countries in having an official anthem.

My priority, as always, is to be an effective voice for north Nottinghamshire in the European Parliament.

I am pleased to have been re-appointed to the environment and health committee which will be leading important work on banning single-use plastics, reducing carbon emissions and tackling the very real threat of climate change.

I will also be joining the international development committee where my priorities will be protecting human rights in all parts of the world and defending the importance of international aid and tackling the threat of global terrorism.

I will be posting regular updates about my work on these committees on my Facebook page.

Congratulations to the Worksop branch of the Royal British Legion for organising a superb Armed Forces Day event recently.

It was a pleasure to be there and to be greeted by Coun Sybil Fielding and Ray Fielding and the day was a fitting tribute to all armed forces personnel.

It was thrilling to see the England men’s cricket team win the World Cup in such dramatic fashion.

I used to enjoy playing some cricket for my school teams at Ryton Park and Hartland and we even played a few matches on the pitch at Clumber Park.

Back then virtually almost all major national sporting events, including Test cricket, were on the BBC.

It’s time to assess how we get more live sport back on free-to-air TV so it’s accessible to all.

And on that note, well done everyone who has championed the campaign against scrapping free TV licences for some over-75s.