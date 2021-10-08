Kathryn Singh, chief executive of Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust, was speaking at a meeting of Rotherham Council’s health select commission

Kathryn Singh, chief executive of Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust, told a meeting on October 7 that the service is “competing against the likes of Amazon and others.”

Ms Singh told Rotherham Council’s health select commission: “People can go and work for Amazon for more money than they can in the NHS and care sector.

“We’re in a massive competition with all sorts of different sectors.

“We collectively need to do something as a sector about how we recruit.

“I think there is a real concerted effort that we have to take now, which is about what is going to be our long term solution to recruitment.”

Group care director Matt Pollard said that the biggest challenge facing the service is staffing, as “significant” numbers of staff are considering retirement.

“Medical staffing is a particular pressure,” Mr Pollard added.

Mr Pollard told the meeting that the RDaSH service is looking at “longer-term”, “creative” ways to recruit staff, such as international recruitment, training support workers to be nurses, and “open recruitment”.

“It’s proving challenging for both qualified nursing staff, and medical staff,” he added.