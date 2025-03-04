New yoga studio earmarked for historic house -- all the latest Bassetlaw plans

A scheme for a new yoga studio in a historic building is among the latest batch of planning applications received by Bassetlaw District Council.

Applicant Richard Brown would like to set up the studio at The Mount on Great North Road in Tuxford, where he lives and which is a grade II listed building.

A planning statement says: “The application is for a change of use to operate a small-scale yoga practice from my home.

"The designated studio space would be a converted garage, providing wellness and fitness classes to a small number of clients.

A new yoga studio is in the pipeline for the town of Tuxford. (PHOTO BY: emedihealth.com)

"The proposed hours of operation, subject to demand, would be 9.30 am to 8.30 pm on Mondays to Fridays and 9 am to 2 pm on Saturdays, with a maximum of five to seven participants per session.”

Mr Brown says a large driveway would provide parking space for clients, meaning “no adverse impact on local traffic”.

He intends to reduce the potential for noise by installing soft flooring in the studio and playing only low-volume music.

His statement concludes: “This proposal supports local economic growth, promotes health and wellbeing and would have minimal impact on the local community.”

The council’s planning officers are now considering the proposal and have set a deadline date of Tuesday, April 15 for a decision or recommendation.

Other planning applications received by Bassetlaw Council include these:

Honey Top Farm, Lincoln Road, Tuxford – erect dwelling with detached garage, car port, driveway and new access.

18 Carlton Road, Worksop – proposed replacement fenestration and external alterations.

Land off Rayton Lane, Osberton, Worksop – amendment to plan to allow revised layout, fence and gates details, CCTV poles and access track details.

Land at Roses Farm, Station Road, Sturton le Steeple – discharge of conditions (window and door materials and boundary treatments) in relation to previous plan.

Recreation Ground, Marsh Lane, Misterton – fascia signs on existing storage garage, pavilion, car park railings, gate to field and next to pedestrian access and entrance.

Southwold, Pinfold Lane, Everton – single-storey rear extension, alterations to front and construction of new double garage.

Hawthorne Wood, Retford – work to trees covered by preservation order.

14 Cornelia Mews, Retford – fell three sycamore trees within conservation area.

Land north-east of A1, Elkesley (southbound) – screening opinion for proposed battery energy storage system.