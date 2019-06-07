New rail depot will be a great asset to the town

Back in January, the Harry Needle Railroad Company acquired the 12-acre former DB Schenker site in Worksop, fulfilling it’s aspiration of owning a large-scale rail depot, writes Coun Simon Greaves.

This week I visited the site off Babbage Way, along with Coun David Pressley and Coun Sybil Fielding, to welcome the first train for repair and see first-hand the progress on site.

When the site is fully operational, it will be able to accommodate 20 trains a week for repair, refurbishment, maintenance and storage.

Talking to Harry Needle it is clear that he is passionate about what he does and is committed to establishing Worksop as a major player in the UK rail industry.

The council will be supporting the company with its future apprenticeship schemes and I look forward to the new rail and engineering opportunities that will be created.

Last week, the council welcomed James Brokenshire MP, Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government, as part of its bids for a share of the Future High Streets Fund and the £1.6 billion Stronger Towns Fund.

This visit gave the council the opportunity to showcase the big plans it has to improve Worksop town centre and set out our vision to rejuvenate the buildings and spaces along the canal.

I’m hopeful that this allowed the Secretary of State to see first-hand the ambition there is in Worksop in order that he can support bids for funding.

On Thursday I was a guest of the Worksop Royal British Legion, commemorating the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

It was an honour to be able to lay a wreath and pay tribute to those involved in what was the largest amphibious military operation ever undertaken.

I would like to thank the Worksop Royal British Legion for organising this commemoration and Rev Geoffrey Clarke for such a poignant homage.