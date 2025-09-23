New play centre and possible site for Gypsies -- all the latest Bassetlaw plans

A new play centre and a possible site for Gypsies and Travellers feature in the latest batch of planning applications received by Bassetlaw District Council.

The play centre would be established in a unit at Stadium Close in Worksop, on the Dukeries Industrial Estate, if a plan is approved.

Applicant Jason Gascoine, who lives in Clowne, Derbyshire, has applied for a change of use from industrial to indoor recreational at the unit, which operated as a training centre until March.

Planning papers reveal that it would be “a small-scale development”, but the centre would employ ten members of staff – six full-time and four part-time.

The new play centre is proposed for a unit at Stadium Close in Worksop, on the Dukeries Industrial Estate. (PHOTO BY: Google Maps)

It would open from 9.30 am to 6 pm on Mondays to Fridays, from 9.30 am to 5.30 pm on Saturdays and from 9.30 am to 4 pm on Sundays and Bank Holidays. There would be 12 parking spaces, including one for the disabled.

The council’s planning officers are currently considering the scheme and have set a deadline date of Thursday, November 6 for a decision or recommendation.

Meanwhile, an application for a retrospective change of use has been submitted for land next to the A161 and east of the oil wells site on Beckingham Road, Beckingham.

The applicants, named as Messrs Lee, Price and Price, want the land to become a designated site for Gypsies and Travellers, complete with the erection of three stables.

A permanent site for Gypsies and Travellers could be set up on land close to the oil wells site on Beckingham Road in Beckingham

They are represented by their agent, who is Angela Simmonds, of the Gainsborough-based company, Mark Simmonds Planning Services.

The council says the proposal is at the consultation stage after a complaint earlier this year of an alleged breach of the law with the “unauthorised placement of static and touring caravans”.

A previous application for a retrospective change of use to enable the siting of six caravans and the erection of three stables was refused by the council.

And the site, which is former agricultural land, is also the subject of a separate application, yet to be decided on, for a change of use for equestrian purposes, with the erection of three stables, that was initially rejected but then re-submitted.

The council’s planning officers say they hope to issue decisions and recommendations by their deadline date of Monday, December 15.

Other planning applications received by Bassetlaw Council in recent days include these:

Land and buildings east of North Street Farm, North Street, Sturton le Steeple – demolish three barns and storage tank, and change of use of agricultural yard into residential development for nine dwellings.

Springvale Farm, Springvale Road, Bevercotes – prior approval to erect agricultural building for storage of machinery and fodder.

51 Essex Road, Bircotes – external wall insulation with a mix of render finish at front, rear and rear flanks.

26 Shireoaks Row, Shireoaks – lawful development certificate for use of loft space as habitable room or residential bedroom.

Forsythia, 36 Town Street, Sutton cum Lound – erect detached three-bay car port.

1 Bridgegate Centre, Bridgegate, Retford – prior approval for change of use to four residential apartments.

Land at rear of Pear Tree Farm, Gainsborough Road, Everton – erect one self-build dwelling.

13 Robinson Drive, Worksop – widened dropped kerb.

The Old Vicarage, Abbey Road, Mattersey – listed building consent to remove existing metal entrance gates and replace with timber ones.

Pinfold Cottage, Pinfold Lane, Everton – erection of annexe.

The Meal Worm Company, Shireoaks Village Hall, Shireoaks Road, Shireoaks – installation of 30 solar panels and associated infrastructure.

Wigthorpe Hall, Wigthorpe Lane, Carlton in Lindrick – fell one beech tree.

14B Churchgate, Retford – certificate of lawfulness confirming existing use of upper parts of building as two self-contained residential flats.

Land at Howbeck Lane, Clarborough – three-sided, open-fronted, standard portal-frame steel barn.

Land east of Bank End Farm, Bank End Road, Misson – demolish agricultural building and erect new self-build dwelling.

Vale View, Mill Road, Gringley on the Hill – erect two-storey and single-storey rear extensions.

Land at Hall Lane, East Markham – remove black cherry plum tree within conservation area.

The Laurels, Low Street, East Drayton – remove overgrown conifer trees within conservation area.

23 Devonshire Street, Worksop – fell one sycamore tree.

23 Gilbert Avenue, Tuxford – erect single-storey rear extension.

THE details of many planning applications can be found in public notices advertised by local and regional newspapers. To catch up on all the latest public notices, go to https://publicnoticeportal.uk/