New micropub could open this summer to revive old building in Retford town centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A new micropub could be opening this summer in a historic building within Retford town centre.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bassetlaw District Council has received a planning application to convert what was a cafe/restaurant on Beardsall’s Row, close to Market Place, into a bar with an outdoor seating area.

To be called Retford Craft House, it would offer “an extensive range of craft ales, cask beers, lagers, sours, ciders, wines and spirits”, as well as “a vast collection” of cans and bottles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The building, which is currently vacant and unused, is considered to be grade II listed because it is attached to a large structure on Grove Street, which was given such status by the Historic England organisation back in 1976.

The grade II listed building on Beardsall's Row, Retford, which could soon be converted into a micropub, opening this summer. (PHOTO BY: On The Market)

That main structure was originally a town house and is believed to have been built by well-known brick and tile manufacturer Samuel Hudson in 1826.

The Beardsall’s Row building was formerly occupied by Retford Liberal Club from at least 1891. It was renovated and extended in 2018 and was later turned into a cafe/restaurant, which closed last year.

The idea to give it a new lease of life as a micropub is the brainchild of a quartet who live in Retford – the Legate family, 55-year-old Rob, 46-year-old Amanda and 20-year-old Keela, and also Rob Strickland. All four are listed as directors of the Retford Craft House business at Companies House.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a planning statement sent to the council, they say: “The property has been empty for several months, and this change of use will bring it back into long-term use.

"It would see relatively few alterations to the building, apart from the addition of two external signs at the front and minor changes internally, including new doors, pipework and furniture.

"The council’s conservation manager has confirmed he is happy that these works would preserve the listed building’s special interest.”

Planning officers at the council are currently considering the scheme and have set a deadline date of Wednesday, June 11 to make a decision or recommendation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Retford Craft House is already planning for its launch and has set up a website, which proclaims: “Our simple mission is to share our passion for craft ales with the community.

"With local and international brews, we will strive to create an enjoyable experience for every visitor. Families are welcome.”