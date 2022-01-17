Bassetlaw District Council has granted permission for a drive-thru restaurant and two units at Symmetry Park, in Blyth, close to the A1.

According to the planning application McDonalds is set to occupy the drive-thru restaurant while the other two units could “potentially be occupied” by American bakery Cinnabon

and pizza chain Sbarro.

The development is set to be built at Symmetry Park, Blyth, close to the A1.

The development will create 29 new full-time jobs.

Already on the site are two drive-thrus, a KFC and a Starbucks.

No objections were received to the plans from the highways department at Nottinghamshire County Council, Highways England, the Environment Authority or from Bassetlaw District Council’s environmental health team.

Blyth Parish Council raised objections to the proposals about the opening hours, which had not been stated in the planning application, and concerns over an increase in litter.