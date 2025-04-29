New homes at three sites among the latest planning applications for Bassetlaw

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New homes are earmarked for sites in Bircotes, West Markham and Rampton, according to the latest batch of planning applications for Bassetlaw.

The district council has received a host of schemes that it will be considering over the coming weeks before making decisions or recommendations.

And they include one for a building on Scrooby Road in Bircotes, where the former Robinson Dental practice could soon be converted into a two-bedroom apartment.

The application has been submitted by Luke Haigh, of Retford, who is the owner of the building, as well as neighbouring properties.

Scrooby Road in Bircotes, where a two-bedroom apartment could soon be replacing the Robinson Dental practice on the first floor above The Lad's Lounge barber's shop. (PHOTO BY: Google Maps)

The dentist’s surgery sat on the first floor above The Lad’s Lounge barber’s shop. But the surgery has now ceased trading, hence the change-of-use plan.

Meanwhile, the Hall Farm site on Bacon Lane in West Markham could also be in for a new lease of life.

Prior approval is being sought for the conversions of a former threshing barn into a four-bedroom, detached dwelling, and of a former grain store into four more dwellings.

In total, the site, a former agricultural holding, spans 1.26 acres (0.51 hectares), comprising seven barns, one house and farmyard areas.

A planning application has been submitted to build new homes at the former agricultural holding site of Hall Farm in West Markham. (PHOTO BY: Brian Westlake).

The applicants are listed as Mr and Mrs R.Tindall, whose agents are the Lincoln-based company, Evans McDowall Architects, which has drawn up detailed drawings and a planning statement for the scheme.

In Rampton, an outline planning application has been submitted to erect three detached dwellings with a detached garage on land at Bramley Oak Lodge, Greenside. With some matters reserved, initial approval is being sought for access, landscaping and layout.

Other plans seeking permission from Bassetlaw Council include these:

New vicarage, St Martin’s Close, Blyth – work to trees within conservation area.

Garage, 48 Moorgate, Retford – installation of single-sided advertising display.

107 Raines Avenue, Worksop – erect single-storey rear extension.

Brightgreen Spinal Health chiropractor, The Thrive, Great North Road, Ranskill – retrospective application for installation of air conditioning units and ramp to principal entrance.

32 Gringley Road, Misterton – demolish existing dwelling and construct new self-build replacement dwelling.

High View, Southgore Lane, North Leverton – single-storey rear extension.

Ravencourt, High Street, Gringley on the Hill – work to trees within conservation area.

Rosedene, 6 Mire Lane, Sutton cum Lound – two-storey side and rear extension.

Ginevers, Bawtry Road, Blyth – listed building consent to provide external lighting to living accommodation and a timber side-gate.

40 Dunstan Crescent, Worksop – proposed outbuilding.

9 Windsor Road, Carlton in Lindrick – single-storey rear extension.

The Old Farmhouse, Low Street, North Wheatley – fell one fir tree within conservation area.

Retford Telephone Exchange, Savile Street, Retford – removal of glass pane from window on ground floor and insert new aluminium ventilation louvre.

Goodwin Hall, Chancery Lane, Retford – work to lime tree within conservation area.

60 Bridgegate, Retford – work to trees within conservation area.

Tankersley Lodge, Great North Road, Barnby Moor – extension of existing single-storey conservatory to rear and side.

22 Hall View, Mattersey – single-storey extension at rear.

84 Ollerton Road, Retford – two-storey rear extension and front porch extension, including increase in roof height.

Granary Cottage, Thorpe Road, Mattersey – replace existing windows and two front doors.

Pinfold Cottage, Pinfold Lane, Everton – amendment to plan to allow changes to roof, conservatory, materials and number of windows.