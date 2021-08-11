New employment support offer for recovering Nottinghamshire drug or alcohol users

The council has been successful in securing £143,000 a year until March 2023 from Public Health England and the Department of Work and Pensions for the Individual Placement and Support Programme.

The scheme works by integrating an employment specialist into the multi-disciplinary team who works with clients as part of their clinical treatment.

The programme will also work with employment networks and local businesses to find suitable job opportunities for people who are recovering from substance misuse, as well as offering employers and employees ongoing support to ensure the success of those placements.

Coun Boyd Elliott says the scheme will help give people a second chance in life. Photo: Tracey Whitefoot

Coun Boyd Elliott, chairman of the council’s adult social care and public health committee, said: “This approach makes employment a key aim of the recovery process.

"By having a job and a purpose, people are more likely to continue positively on their recovery journey.

“The programme also puts a strong focus on sourcing jobs through local employer networks and providing support to employers by offering ongoing in-work support for those who are taking part.

"We believe this will offer an excellent opportunity to Nottinghamshire businesses to find some real talent and also give people who want to work a second chance at life.”

The council commissions Change Grow Live (CGL) as the provider of the Nottinghamshire All Age Substance Misuse Treatment and Recovery Service.