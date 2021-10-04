New Covid-19 test site to open in Dinnington

The new test site will replace the Mobile Testing Unit (MTU) which is currently at the site, at Constable Lane car park, offering a more permanent testing facility.

The MTU will close on Sunday evening and be moved from the Constable Lane site so that the new test site can be built today (October 4).

Testing will be not be available at the Dinnington site until the new facility is up and running from 2pm on October 5.

Constable Lane Car Park

Nathan Atkinson, assistant director for strategic commissioning at Rotherham Council said: “The Covid-19 infection rate across the Rotherham borough remains above the national average, so it’s vital that good, accessible testing facilities remain available to residents across the borough.

“I’m delighted that we have been able to work with the Department for Health and Social Care to secure a more permanent facility again for local people in Dinnington.

“We continue to encourage anyone with Covid-19 symptoms, to self-isolate at home and book a test via the NHS website or by phone as soon as possible.